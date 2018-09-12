Weber State started in-state rivalry week at Utah Valley and came away with a five-set victory over the Wolverines on Tuesday night.

“I am proud of the effort tonight by our team,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “We stayed composed for the whole match against a very very good volleyball team.”

Weber State and Utah Valley both had high side out percentages at the end of the first set. Weber State had a side out percentage of 68, and Utah Valley had a side out percentage of 72. Neither team had any major runs in the first set. Utah Valley ended up claiming the first set, 25-22.

Late in the second set, Weber State went on a 7-2 run to take a 19-13 lead over Utah Valley. UVU scored three unanswered points to bring the score close, but a kill by Megan Gneiting and a Wolverine error closed out the second in favor of WSU with a 25-20 score.

Things were tied one set apiece as the teams went into the break. Weber State definitely had the momentum in the third set as it had a 5-1 run early in the set and then an 8-2 run late in the set. With the help of these, the Wildcats came away with a 25-17 third set victory. WSU now led UVU two sets to one.

The fourth set was a test of endurance for both teams. Neither team gained much ground on the other. The score was either tied or within one point the entire set. UVU finally came out with the victory with a score of 31-29.

Weber State jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the fifth set and then closed the set and the match out with a 5-0 run. Thanks to the help of three kills by Hannah Hill-DeYoung and a fourth kill by Gneiting.

Weber State was led by Andrea Hale who had 28 kills from 53 attacks for a .415 percentage. Gneiting had 16 kills from 39 swings and 11 digs to the defensive efforts for a double-double.

Hill-DeYoung had double-digit kills with 10 from 18 attacks for a .444 percentage.

Rylin Roberts led WSU’s defensive efforts with 14 digs. Helena Khouri added 12 digs. Gneiting and Sam Schiess helped the Wildcats as each had five blocks.

Overall WSU finished with 71 kills from 151 attacks with 17 errors for a .358 percentage. The Wildcats racked up 62 digs and 11.0 total blocks.

Utah Valley finished with 64 kills from 29 errors from 168 attacks for .208 hitting percentage. The Wolverines had 57 digs and 6.5 blocks.

Weber State has now beaten Utah Valley two-consecutive years in a row, and the Wildcats are now 4-3 on the season and will take on Utah State on Friday night in Logan, Utah, before hosting No. 1 BYU on Saturday at 2 p.m., in the Swenson Gym.