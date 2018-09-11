FARR WEST, Weber County — Two people were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon with life-threatening injuries and five more were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on I-15, officials said.

Eight vehicles and a flatbed semitrailer were involved in the accident on freeway just south of 2700 North about 4 p.m., according to the Weber Fire District.

Seven people were taken to McKay-Dee Hospital with "various injuries," officials said. Two of them had life-threatening injuries, Utah Highway Patrol said.

Traffic in the area was expected to remain closed Tuesday afternoon while troopers investigated.