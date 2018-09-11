OREM — Utah Valley University has added a new tool to help make on-campus parking a bit easier for those who use metered spots.

ParkMobile allows drivers to pay for parking, be it hourly or all-day, from a handy smartphone app that's available as a free download from Google Play and the App Store. According to ParkMobile, users only have to set up an account, including specifying payment by credit card or PayPal, and they're ready to start paying-by-phone.

In addition to coordinating payments, users can also opt for a notice to remind them when time is near expiring and can also extend parking time by making an additional payment via the app.

Right now, four lots on the UVU campus that host metered parking are compatible with the ParkMobile system. They include the McKay meter lot, Lakeside visitor lot, Admissions meter lot and the parking garage near the Student Life building.

More information on parking options at UVU can be found at www.uvu.edu/parking/visitor/parkmobile_pay_by_cell_parking.html.