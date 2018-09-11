VERNAL — A man suffered severe cuts from a propeller Tuesday at Red Fleet State Park, about 10 miles north of Vernal.

The man was involved in a recreational activity on the water when he was cut by a propeller about 2:15 p.m., said Eugene Swalberg, public information officer for Utah State Parks.

Park workers provided first aid before an ambulance arrived and took the man to a local hospital, Swalberg said.

He said the man was in serious to critical condition after the incident. Swalberg did not know what type of activity the man was involved in when the accident occurred.