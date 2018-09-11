Thaina Cavazotti uses a hand drill as she and other Home Depot employees volunteer to build bike racks for more than 90 adaptive cycles at Wasatch Adaptive Sports in Murray with donated products from Home Depot on Tuesday. Wasatch Adaptive Sports is a nonprofit that empowers veterans and others to live happier, healthier lives through hundreds of lessons each year; most of the lessons are provided free of charge.

