Should the Cougars switch things up at quarterback? Could two or three plays have changed the outcome of BYU’s loss to California? And what chances — if any — do the Cougars have against heavily favored Wisconsin this weekend at Camp Randall? Cougar Insiders Dick Harmon and Jeff Call tackle these questions, talk about BYU’s “unused weapon” and visit with Deseret News columnist Doug Robinson, who can’t understand how former Cougar great Todd Christensen is not a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.