The sacrifice that Mary speaks of (Sept. 8) is the same sacrifice that faces every living thing in our world. And when the time comes for that sacrifice, few if any are likely to accept their fate voluntarily. The crime that we the living commit is failing to recognize the real reason and instead impose a meaning to hide the truth.

All wars of human beings are the competitive actions of the world's rich and powerful businessmen seeking to own and control the wealth of the world.

Robert Neale

Holladay