The United States continues to keep nearly 500 children separated from their parents. Although many Republican lawmakers and candidates have spoken out against this policy, they continue to support the president who ordered it in the first place. Even Mitt Romney, once a strong critic, has seemingly fallen in line by embracing this president’s endorsement.

Republicans in Congress acted incredibly fast to pass an unpopular tax bill that gave millions to big corporations and the incredibly wealthy, ballooned our national deficit, and did little to nothing for, and even hurt, regular Americans. What have they done to help these children?

Other than Native Americans and those brought here involuntarily as slaves, almost all of us wouldn’t be here if our ancestors did not come to this country for a chance at a better life. Today, these families likely faced a much more difficult journey because they had no choice. They merely want a chance of a life for themselves and their kids.

When you hug your children tonight, imagine what it would feel like to wonder where they are, if you will ever see them again or if you and your children would ever recover from them being involuntarily separated. When your child is hurt and comes to you for comfort, imagine what it would feel like for them if you weren’t there, they were surrounded by strangers and they didn’t know if they would ever see you again. Remember these feelings when you vote in November.

William Richter

Salt Lake City