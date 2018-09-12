SALT LAKE CITY — A woman in Bixby, Oklahoma, discovered a coyote in her bedroom over the weekend.

The woman, named Bonnie, woke up Sunday to the sound of what she thought was her dog and cat fighting. Instead, she saw a coyote lingering in her bedroom, according to KOCO News 5.

“I woke up and a cat and coyote came running into my room,” she told FOX 23. “It’s still dark.”

The woman said she grabbed a golf club to protect herself from the coyote, which remained in the corner of the bedroom.

“My husband was out of town and so my poor kids are upstairs and I’m screaming,” she said.

Police officers trapped the animal and brought it back to the woods.

“We shut the bedroom door and they came with, I’m sure there’s a term for it, the stick with the little loop, so I had three policemen in my bedroom trying to get the coyote out,” she said, according to KFOR.

The woman said the animal was probably hunting her cat and snuck in through the back door.

“He somehow just lunged at the door and the door opened,” she said.

There were no injuries.