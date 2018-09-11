Former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth is headed to the Toronto Raptors on a partially guaranteed deal, according to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toronto is signing guard Kyle Collinsworth to a partial guarantee, league sources tell ESPN. He played with Dallas last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 11, 2018

Collinsworth played in 32 games for Dallas last season, averaging 15.0 minutes, 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He originally signed a two-way contract with the team — he’s also played for the Mavericks’ G League team, the Texas Legends — and signed with Dallas for the remainder of the year on Feb. 8.

The 6-foot-6 Provo High grad was released by the Mavericks in July and played for them in the 2018 Summer League in Las Vegas.

In Toronto, Collinsworth joins a guard lineup that includes four-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry, as well as former in-state rival Delon Wright of Utah.