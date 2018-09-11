Former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth is headed to the Toronto Raptors on a partially guaranteed deal, according to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.1 comment on this story
Collinsworth played in 32 games for Dallas last season, averaging 15.0 minutes, 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He originally signed a two-way contract with the team — he’s also played for the Mavericks’ G League team, the Texas Legends — and signed with Dallas for the remainder of the year on Feb. 8.
The 6-foot-6 Provo High grad was released by the Mavericks in July and played for them in the 2018 Summer League in Las Vegas.
In Toronto, Collinsworth joins a guard lineup that includes four-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry, as well as former in-state rival Delon Wright of Utah.