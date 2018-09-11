WEST JORDAN — A Midvale teenager who beat and raped a 50-year-old jogger who had stopped to help him was sentenced Tuesday to remain in a secure juvenile detention facility until a later date when he is expected to be sent to prison.

Third District Juvenile Judge Renee Jimenez also ordered Rainier Craig Peterson, 16, to complete sex offender treatment for one component of the attack.

Peterson last month in juvenile court admitted to asking to use the woman's phone and then raping her on March 19, pleading guilty to aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. The woman had been jogging along a trail in Dimple Dell Regional Park near 10100 South and 250 East. The boy was 15 at the time.

The victim said she feared during the assault that her family would find her dead in a ditch, but said Tuesday she now does not wish him any harm.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors designed to help him receive treatment before entering the prison system, the teen last month pleaded guilty as an adult to aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony, but admitted to the kidnapping charge in the juvenile system. In exchange for his guilty pleas, remaining felony charges were dropped, including attempted aggravated murder.

Prosecutors requested a judge wait to sentence Peterson for the sex assault conviction until his release from a juvenile detention center, recommending a prison term of at least 10 years and up to life.

The maximum time defendants can spend in the juvenile system is until they turn 21, but Peterson could be sentenced earlier if he is released on parole or if he is convicted of another crime.

Those who have experienced sexual abuse or assault can get assistance from Utah's statewide 24-hour Rape and Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 888-421-1100.