Utah State’s women’s cross-country team is still ranked No. 10 in the latest NCAA Division I Cross Country Coaches’ Poll, announced Tuesday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The Aggies, who earned 221 points in the Week 1 poll, are one of three teams in the Mountain West ranked in the top 10. New Mexico, the defending national cross-country champion, remained atop the rankings unanimously with 330 points and all 11 first-place votes, while Boise State stayed at No. 5 with 288 points.

BYU is the only other team from the Beehive State ranked in the weekly poll as the Cougars are No. 17 with 162 points. Rounding out the top 30 was Mountain West-rival Colorado State with 13 points.

On the men’s side, the Aggies were just outside of the top 30, coming in at No. 33 with 14 points. Two-time defending national champion Northern Arizona is still the unanimous top pick, extending its streak atop the poll to 15 consecutive weeks.

MW schools making the top 30 on the men’s side included No. 10 Colorado State (222 points), No. 16 Air Force (166 points) and No. 22 Boise State (93 points). Furthermore, in-state rivals BYU (315 points) and Southern Utah (174 points) came in at Nos. 2 and 15, respectively.

In Utah State’s first meet of the season, the women placed first with 20 points at the Sagebrush Invitational on Sept. 1, at the Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course. Utah, ranked seventh in this week’s poll, placed second with 41 points. The Aggies did not run their full squad at the meet.

Senior Shannon Maloney finished first among Aggie women competitors – second overall – in the 5-kilometer run with a time of 18:27.10. She was followed by senior Megan Ryan in third (18:31.50), freshman Mica Rivera (18:31.99) in fourth, junior Josie Givens (18:32.68) in fifth, sophomore Katie Struthers in sixth (18:33.25), freshman Camille Wirthlin (18:54.29) in ninth and junior Grace Gibbons (18:56.58) in 10th.

Utah State’s men have yet to officially open the season as they used the Sagebrush Invitational as an intrasquad meet. Those wearing blue in the race captured first place with 27 points, one point ahead of the White squad. Junior J.D. Thorne placed first for the White in the 7-kilometer race with a time of 21:35.45, edging the Blue’s Kody Gould, a senior, who crossed the line in 21:38.69.

The Aggies return to action this weekend when they compete in the BYU-hosted Autumn Classic on Saturday, Sept. 15, at East Bay Golf Course in Provo, Utah. The men will run a 7K race, while the women will run a 5K.