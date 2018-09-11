SALT LAKE CITY — Former President Barack Obama once got booted out of Disneyland.

It was before he was president of the country, though.

During a campaign speech rallying for California congressional candidates, Obama shared a story about how Disneyland kicked him off the property for smoking cigarettes, CNN reported.

As a college student, Obama and his friends left a concert and decided to jump on some rides while smoking. Large security officers approached and escorted Obama and his friends from the park for breaking the rules.

“This is a true story, everybody,” he said. “I was booted from the Magic Kingdom.”

The guards told him he could come back to the park at any time.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Twitter Saturday that the park’s rules haven’t changed.

“(Barack Obama) just opened his speech in Anaheim with a story from his college years about getting kicked out of Disneyland for smoking cigarettes on a ride. ‘This is a true story everybody, I was booted from the Magic Kingdom!’ He can always come back, as long as he doesn't smoke!” he tweeted.

Obama encouraged voters at the California speech to take off their “bedroom slippers” and wear “marching boots” so they could go out and vote, The New York Times reported.

“The biggest threat to our democracy is not one individual,” he said, encouraging people to go out and vote.

Obama made his speech while campaigning for Democrats to retake the House of Representatives during the upcoming November elections, according to MarketWatch.

Obama, who stayed out of politics since he left the White House, has been more vocal in recent days, including his speech from the University of Illinois last week when he spoke out against President Donald Trump and Republicans.