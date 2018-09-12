Shelley Jarrard, head coach of Westminster's women's basketball, announced the addition of Lynette Schroeder as an assistant coach. Schroeder brings experience as a former collegiate student-athlete and a head and assistant basketball coach.

"We are thrilled to have Lynette on our staff," Jarrard said. "She has been very successful at the high school coaching level, and she aligns with the culture of our program seamlessly.

"She is one of the top coaches out there, and I couldn't be more excited for her to start her college coaching career with us at Westminster."

Schroeder was the assistant coach at Skyline High School from 2010-12 and the head coach from 2012-18. Under Schroeder, the Eagles won the 2017 UHSAA 4A State Championship and were runners-up in 2015 and 2014. Skyline won its first region title under Schroeder in 2013 and then four-consecutive titles from 2015-18.

"I am excited to work with both coach Jarrard and coach Jackson in Westminster's first season as an official member of NCAA D2," Schroeder said. "I am so thankful, to coach Jarrard, for the opportunity to help build on a successful collegiate program and build relationships within Westminster College and the community."

Schroeder graduated from Southern Virginia University with a degree in biology.