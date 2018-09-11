TOOELE — A Sandy man is accused of throwing rocks through the windows of vehicles that he claimed didn't move over a lane as he walked along I-80.

Nikkiah Raven Loeser, 27, was charged Tuesday in Tooele's 3rd District Court with five counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and criminal mischief, a third-degree felony.

On Friday about 5:45 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers and Tooele County sheriff's deputies were notified of a man walking with a dog along I-80 in Tooele County had thrown rocks at six vehicles, including semitrailers, according to charging documents.

When a deputy found him, he was walking barefoot along the road and admitted to throwing rocks at cars and trucks "that he felt were threatening him," the charges state.

"The vehicles did not merge into the other lane as they were passing him, making him have to jump out of the road," the man told investigators, according to court documents.

When asked if he thought about what would have happened if he had caused a car to crash, "he wasn't concerned about the other vehicles," police noted in the charges.

One pickup truck driver, who "had a hole in his windshield," said Loeser was standing close to the yellow line when he passed him and allegedly threw a rock at his car, the charges state.

Another man said Loeser "was standing in the traffic lane" and broke one of his headlights with a rock, according to court documents.

One semi had recorded dashcam video of Loeser throwing a rock at his windshield, the charges state.