SALT LAKE CITY — Did you feel or hear earthquakes this morning?

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported four minor earthquakes of 0.7 to 1.0 magnitude occurred in the northeastern Salt Lake City area over the last eight days.

The pair of earthquakes occurred on Sept. 2, at 2:13 a.m. and 10:33 a.m.

A shockwave occurred on Sept. 6 at 8:43 p.m. and another at 3:48 p.m. on Sept. 8.

The earthquakes reportedly occurred near the University of Utah campus.

“Residents of northeastern Salt Lake City have reported feeling and/or hearing these earthquakes, in some cases describing the noise as a loud boom,” the university said in a press release.

Earthquakes can create noises that sound similar to thunder because seismic waves vibrate in the ground.

Last September, the Utah Geological Survey, the University of Utah Seismograph Stations and the Utah Division of Emergency Management published a new map system that shows earthquakes within and near Utah from 1850 to 2016, according to the Deseret News.

The map included fault lines that are likely the sources of large earthquakes.