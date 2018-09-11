SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy was inches away from being critically wounded late Monday when he was grazed by a bullet in what police are calling a gang-related confrontation.

The incident prompted officers to respond to a house near 980 North and 1500 West with a SWAT team about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking. By 8:45 a.m., four people had been removed from the house and taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The incident began about 11:30 p.m. Monday when the victim got into a fight with another group on the Jordan Parkway Trail near 500 North and 1500 West, Wilking said. During the confrontation, a gun was fired and the 16-year-old's lips were grazed by a bullet, he said.

The boy was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Based on information collected by investigators, police were led to the house at 981 N. Cornell Street. A SWAT team was called out and held containment on the house. By 8:30 a.m. police convinced a juvenile to come out and surrender without incident, he said.

Three other adults were also taken away from questioning.

Wilking said the original confrontation was believed to be gang-related. He did not know if the encounter on the parkway was a planned meeting or how many total people were involved.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.