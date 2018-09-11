SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 11.
Our morning headlines:
Utah’s drought is pretty bad, but it could get worse without a wet winter. Read more.
With 'legal grounds,' U.S. Senate candidate Jenny Wilson said she would move for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. Read more.
650 customers at a Salt Lake City restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A. Read more.
A Utah couple tied the knot at FanX over the weekend thanks to a pair of actors from the “Star Wars” universe. Read more.
A 3-year-old Utah boy escaped unnoticed from his preschool on Monday. Read more.
Our most popular:
- NFL locals: Fred Warner disruptive as a starter in his pro debut; Alex Smith shines in first game with Washington
More national headlines:
- Hurricane Florence forces more than 1 million people to flee [CNN]
- Trump receives 'warm' letter from Kim about new summit [BBC]
- As Russia launches the biggest war games ever with China, the Pentagon will be watching 'very closely' [CNBC]
- Dallas police officer could face stiffer charge for killing unarmed neighbor, DA says [CNN]
- U.S. college fraternities are banning members from serving hard alcohol [Quartz]