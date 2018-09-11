SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 11.

Our morning headlines:

Utah’s drought is pretty bad, but it could get worse without a wet winter. Read more.

With 'legal grounds,' U.S. Senate candidate Jenny Wilson said she would move for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. Read more.

650 customers at a Salt Lake City restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A. Read more.

A Utah couple tied the knot at FanX over the weekend thanks to a pair of actors from the “Star Wars” universe. Read more.

A 3-year-old Utah boy escaped unnoticed from his preschool on Monday. Read more.

Our most popular:

More national headlines:

Hurricane Florence forces more than 1 million people to flee [CNN]

Trump receives 'warm' letter from Kim about new summit [BBC]

As Russia launches the biggest war games ever with China, the Pentagon will be watching 'very closely' [CNBC]

Dallas police officer could face stiffer charge for killing unarmed neighbor, DA says [CNN]