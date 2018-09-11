Rick Bowmer, AP
In this June 29, 2018 photo shows wild horses graze outside of Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. Federal land managers have begun emergency roundups in the deserts of western Utah and central Nevada. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 11.

Our morning headlines:

Utah’s drought is pretty bad, but it could get worse without a wet winter. Read more.

With 'legal grounds,' U.S. Senate candidate Jenny Wilson said she would move for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. Read more.

650 customers at a Salt Lake City restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A. Read more.

A Utah couple tied the knot at FanX over the weekend thanks to a pair of actors from the “Star Wars” universe. Read more.

A 3-year-old Utah boy escaped unnoticed from his preschool on Monday. Read more.

Our most popular:

Education:

More national headlines:

  • Hurricane Florence forces more than 1 million people to flee [CNN]
  • Trump receives 'warm' letter from Kim about new summit [BBC]
  • As Russia launches the biggest war games ever with China, the Pentagon will be watching 'very closely' [CNBC]
  • Dallas police officer could face stiffer charge for killing unarmed neighbor, DA says [CNN]
  • U.S. college fraternities are banning members from serving hard alcohol [Quartz]
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
