Behind a two-round tally of 1-over par from Ana Raga and 4-over from Carly Dehlin Hirsch, the Utah Valley University women's golf team finds itself in a tie for second place after 36 holes of play at the 2018 Hobble Creek Fall Classic at Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville on Monday.

UVU is currently tied for second place and just two strokes back of the first-place Northern Arizona Lumberjacks with a two-round score of 19-over-par 587. The Wolverines carded scores of 296 and 291 on their way to entering Tuesday's final round in the hunt for the tournament title.

"It was a great day. The weather was good, the course was in great shape, we had a lot of fans show up and our team played very well," head UVU coach Dr. Sue Nyhus said. "Today's performance gives me hope that we've got a really good season ahead of us. And with a good round tomorrow (on Tuesday), we can still win this."

The senior duo of Raga and Dehlin Hirsch led the way for the Wolverines after both currently sit in the top 10 in the individual standings. Raga carded scores of 1-under-par 70 and 2-over 73 to currently find herself tied for fifth place with a 1-over 143, while Dehlin Hirsch recorded scores of 75 and an even-par 71 on her way to holding down ninth place with a 4-over 146.

"Ana and Carly are two fantastic student-athletes. They are truly the whole package," Nyhus added. "They do well in the classroom, on the golf course, leading the team, as well as communicating. They have a lot of life figured out, and we're going to rely on them to lead the way for us again this season."

Utah Valley junior Kaylee Shimizu too had a nice opening-day outing to her 2018-19 campaign by holding down 14th place on the individual leaderboard at 7-over par. Shimizu tallied scores of 76 and 73 on her way to recording a 149. Sophomore Keila Baladad is next, as she sits in a tie for 37th place with a 12-over 154 (80-74), and freshman Nathalie Irlbacher rounds out UVU's field of five in 52nd place with a 14-over 156 (75-81).

A trio of other Wolverines are also taking part in the tournament as individuals, and sophomore Bailey Henley fronts the group in a tie for 37th place with a 12-over 154 (81-73). Junior Isabella Lesa is next as she's currently tied for 52nd with a 14-over 156 (78-78), and sophomore Dallas Christoffersen rounds out UVU's individuals in 62nd place with a 160 (80-80).

NAU leads the tightly contested 12-team field with a 17-over 585 (293-292). UVU is tied for second with Tulsa (295-292—587) at 19-over, Sam Houston State is in fourth at 21-over (298-291—589) and in-state foe Southern Utah is in fifth at 26-over (301-293—594). Boise State is in sixth (304-295—599), Hawaii is in seventh (300-301—601), Northern Colorado is in eighth (305-297—602), Incarnate Word is in ninth (296-311—607), CSUN is in 10th (313-298—611), WAC foe UT Rio Grande Valley is in 11th (303-310—613) and North Dakota rounds out the field (317-305—622).

Sam Houston State's Hannah Alberto enters Tuesday's final round atop the individual leaderboard at 6-under par (136). Alberto carded a pair of 3-under-par 68s on Monday. SUU's Pluem Yongyuan is in second place with a 3-under 139 after recording what is believed to be the lowest single-round score in Hobble Creek Fall Classic tournament history with an 8-under-par 63 during Monday afternoon's second round.

Boise State's Tara Finigan also recorded an ace on the day, by sinking a hole-in-one during Monday's second round on the par-3 16th hole.

The Hobble Creek Fall Classic will conclude on Tuesday. The tournament's final round will begin at 8 a.m. MT, with a shotgun start. Following the conclusion of the tournament, UVU will be off for nearly a month and return to action on Oct. 8-10, at the NM State Invitational in Las Cruces, New Mexico.