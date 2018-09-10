Nate Orchard has found a new NFL home with the Buffalo Bills, while a report indicates Xavier Su'a-Filo is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Orchard, a former Utah defensive end, signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Monday, the team announced. He was released by the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 1 as part of final cutdowns before the start of the regular season.

A second-round draft pick by the Browns in 2015, Orchard played in 34 games, starting 13, over three seasons for Cleveland and has career totals of 65 tackles, five sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Buffalo released defensive tackle Adolphius Washington to make room for Orchard on the 53-man active roster. The Bills opened the 2018 season with a 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, a game in which Buffalo allowed 117 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Orchard joins former Ute defensive lineman teammate Star Lotulelei in Buffalo. Like Orchard, this is Lotulelei’s first year with the Bills after he played his first five NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Lotulelei, who prepped at Bingham High, and Orchard, who prepped at Highland High, played together at Utah in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Former Timpview High guard Su’a-Filo is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson. The Cowboys or NFL have yet to officially announce the signing.

Su'a-Filo was most recently with the Tennessee Titans before being released prior to the regular season. He signed with Tennessee on March 27.

The 6-4, 310-pound Su’a-Filo was a second-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2014 and started 41 games over four seasons with the Texans — including 31 starts in 32 games over the past two years — before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.

OF NOTE: Former Utah State running back Devante Mays reached an injury settlement with the Green Bay Packers on Monday and is now a free agent. He was placed on injured reserve by the Packers after being waived with an injury designation and clearing waivers during cutdowns at the start of the month. Mays was a seventh-round pick by Green Bay in the 2017 draft.