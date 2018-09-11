SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like Americans are just fine with choosing an iPhone over debt.

Someone tell Jason Chaffetz.

A new WalletHub study found that about 28 million people admitted the new iPhone would be worth going into debt for.

Millennials are five times more likely than baby boomers to feel that way. About 44 percent of millennials said their new smartphones had a “bigger impact on their life than their credit score.”

In total, the study found 187 million Americans trusted Google and Apple with their personal data over the government.

Meanwhile, about 1 in 5 Americans said unlimited phone data was more important than a good credit score.

Back in March 2017, then-Utah Rep. Chaffetz told CNN that Americans might have to choose between a new iPhone and affordable health care.

"Americans have choices. And they've got to make a choice,” Chaffetz said on CNN’s “New Day” program. “And so maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest in their own health care. They've got to make those decisions themselves.”

GOP Rep. Chaffetz: Americans may need to choose between "new iphone... they just love" and investing in health care https://t.co/5Hxwn2uOl5 — New Day (@NewDay) March 7, 2017

The new study suggests Americans will take the iPhone.

Chaffetz clarified his remarks at the time, saying his words didn’t go over as smoothly as he would have liked, according to Deseret News.

“Well, what we’re trying to say, and maybe I didn’t say it as smoothly as I possibly could, but people need to make a conscious choice and I believe in self-reliance,” he said on Fox News.