The Westminster Griffins women's soccer team defeated Simon Fraser (2-2) and improved its record to 3-1. A strong performance in goal by senior Hillary Weixler and goals from juniors Emma Heyn and Allie Millerberg saw Westmintser through for the 3-2 win.

Heyn opened the scoring in the 13th minute when she beat the defender to a bouncing ball and shot it past an onrushing goalkeeper. Weixler recorded her second assist of the season and her career, recording her first against Notre Dame de Namur this past Thursday.

A few minutes later, Westminster doubled its lead off a corner kick. Both center backs got involved and assisted on the goal. Junior McKell Kellogg sent the corner into the box, and junior Micah Fredrick redirected the ball to Millerberg who headed the ball past the keeper into the lower right netting.

Simon Fraser persisted, despite being down by two, and scored two goals before the half, tying the score 2-2.

Millerberg and Heyn combined for the game-winner early in the second half. In the 51st minute, Millerberg, while being tackled, passed the ball to Heyn at the top of the penalty box even with the right post. The keeper had no chance of saving as Heyn's shot found the upper-left corner of the goal.

Westminster's defense was stronger and more resolute in the second half. The team only allowed two shots in the second half, after allowing 11 shots, six on goal, in the first half. Weixler saved both shots to see the Griffins finish with the win.

The women's soccer team hosts Dixie State to open conference play on Sunday.