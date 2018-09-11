Utah State soccer opened its final week of the non-conference season Monday, falling to in-state rival Utah, 3-0.

Utah improves to 2-3-1 on the season with the win, while Utah State falls to 1-4-0 overall.

The Utes came out strong Monday, dominating the offense early and scoring their first goal of the day in the eighth minute of the match. A player in the box crossed it back out to the top where a shot was fired back and around Aggie keeper Grace McGuire. Pace evened through the remainder of the first half with both teams seeing several chances to score but getting stopped by the opposing defense.

Utah struck quickly to open the second half though, adding a second goal in the 53rd minute. The Utes and several Aggie defenders battled inside the penalty box, with the ball eventually slipping through and over McGuire's head. Utah then added a final goal in the 80th minute off a corner kick from the right side. The Aggies managed to get another pair of shots in the final minutes of play, but they were unable to score.

In all, Utah out-shot Utah State, 15-12, including eight shots on goal to the Aggies' four. McGuire played the full match for USU, tallying five saves.

Utah State wraps up non-conference play this weekend with a pair of home matches. The Aggies will host Eastern Washington on Friday, Sept. 14, at 3:30 p.m., and UC Santa Barbara on Sunday, Sept. 16, at noon.