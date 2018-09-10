A 3D art installation spelling the word "life" is pictured at the Marriott Library on the University of Utah campus on Monday, which was World Suicide Prevention Day. The installation was created by Yellow for Life, a newly established student club, as part of National Suicide Awareness Month. Students were encouraged to write messages of hope, something that motivates them in life or a message about what makes their life worth living directly on the installation. Yellow is used in the club's name and the art installation because it's the national ribbon color for suicide awareness. The installation will remain on campus through Friday.

