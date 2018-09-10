SALT LAKE CITY — Jerre Holmes, superintendent of the North Summit School District, has been named 2019 Utah School Superintendent of the Year.

The honor, bestowed by the Utah School Superintendents Association, was announced Monday.

Holmes, who is serving his eighth year as superintendent of the school district, has worked in education 31 years as a teacher, administrator and coach.

He graduated from Cokeville High School in Wyoming and earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Utah in 1986. In 2003, he earned a master's degree in secondary education with an administrative endorsement from Utah State University.

According to an association press release, "Holmes' passion is the thrill and challenge of helping young people succeed. He recognizes the importance of positive adults in the lives of young people and has worked hard to be a partner with the teachers and staff in his district."

With the support of the North Summit Board of Education, the district has increased professional development days for teachers and has significantly raised pay and benefits for all staff, the press release states.

The school district, based in Coalville, served 1,048 students, according to the state's Oct. 1, 2017, head count. Under Holmes' leadership, the school district implemented a technology initiative that places laptop computers in the hands of each high school student and provides tablets to middle school students. Students use the devices in the classroom and take them home to study and complete work.

Recently, Holmes launched a district program called Inspire Students With Empowering Adult Relationships, or I SWEAR for short. The goal of the program is to ensure that students who are struggling mentally, emotionally or academically receive support and resources to succeed.

Holmes started his teaching career at Ben Lomond High School in Ogden. After four years there, he moved to Rich High School in Randolph for nine more years.

In 2000, he moved to North Summit High School where he taught English, coached football and basketball, and served as principal before becoming the superintendent of schools in 2010.

Under his leadership as a coach, North Summit High School won three state football championships amassing a 28-game win streak. The team was undefeated in 2007.

In 2007 and 2009, he led the school's basketball team to the state championships.

Holmes is president of the Utah School Superintendents Association.

He and his wife Diane have five children, three sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law and eight grandchildren. They live in Coalville.