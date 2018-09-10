SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Humanities Council has excellent timing. Just as the weather begins to cool and we start thinking of sweaters, mugs of hot chocolate and cozying up with a good book, the Utah Humanities Council gives us the Utah Humanities Book Festival.

This yearly, state-wide festival runs from Sept. 13-Oct. 29 and is hosting some 125 events in 22 different communities this year. While there are plenty of Utah headliner names on their roster — Ally Condie, Camron Wright, Brandon Mull, Shannon and Dean Hale and Brandon Sanderson, among others — we've put together a list of 14 events with 15 authors that are also worth taking note of in this year's festival.

September

Provided by Utah Humanities Book art on display as part of the Utah Humanities Book Festival. The yearly, state-wide festival runs from Sept. 13-Oct. 29 and is hosting some 125 events in 22 different communities this year.

Tuesday, Sept. 18: Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Tyehimba Jess will read from his 2017 collection "Olio," which won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award and the Midland Society Authors Award in Poetry and received an Outstanding Contribution to Publishing Citation from the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. As if that wasn't enough, "Olio" was also nominated for the National Book Critics Circle Award, the PEN Jean Stein Book Award and the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. St. Joseph Catholic High School, 1790 Lake St., Ogden, reception at 6 p.m., reading at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 19: Brigham Young University professors George Handley and Steven Peck will team up to speak at the Salt Lake City Library, Handley to share from his first novel, "American Fork," and Peck from his collection of short stories, "Tales From Pleasant Grove." Salt Lake City Library, 210 E. 400 South, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 20: Fans of the writer Chaim Potok, take note: University of Utah Jewish Studies professor Nathan Devir will speak on the 20th-century writer's unique perspective as an "in-between person," a phrase Potok often used for himself, in the presentation "Strained Boundaries: Exclusivism versus Pluralism in the Literature of Chaim Potok." Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 24: Historian Rosina Lozano reveals the history of the Spanish language in the United States in her new book "An American Language: The History of Spanish in the United States." In English with Spanish translation. Salt Lake City Library, 210 E. 400 South, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25: Who hasn't wanted to run away and join the circus? Writer Tessa Fontaine's memoir "The Electric Woman" tells of her experiences working with America's last traveling sideshow and chronicles her inspiring relationship with her adventurous mother. The King's English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, 7 p.m.

Provided by Utah Humanities The Utah storytelling group The Bee performs in 2016 as part of the Utah Humanities Book Festival. The yearly, state-wide festival runs from Sept. 13-Oct. 29 and is hosting some 125 events in 22 different communities this year.

October

Monday, Oct. 1: BYU alum Kiersten White looked to the literary past for her new novel, "The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein." Based on the events in Mary Shelley's classic epistolary novel "Frankenstein," White's book tells the story Victor Frankenstein's adopted sister Elizabeth. The King's English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 3: The Utah Book Festival isn't all book authors, as playwright Raymond Shurtz's visit to the Boulder Community Center proves. There, the founding artistic director of the Playwright's Workshop at the Phoenix Theatre will perform his new one-man show. Boulder Community Center, 351 N. 100 West, Boulder, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4: If his books are any indication, best-selling children’s author Derek Anderson has a thing for animals. As the author of more than 25 books about a whole menagerie of furry and feathery creatures, Anderson will talk about his work at the Davis County Headquarters Library, 133 S. Main, Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 9: It's one thing to believe in Bigfoot — 12-year-old Miranda Cho should know, as a long-time believer — but when her mom's monster obsession begins to make Miranda's life increasing difficult, she sets out to prove that Bigfoot is a big hoax. Lindsay Eagar will speak about her new novel, "Bigfoot Files," at the King's English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 10: Caldecott Honor author/illustrator Molly Idle is the talented artist who gave us the 2014 Caldecott Honor book "Flora and the Flamingo." Her latest is "Pearl," which tells the story of a little mermaid with a big heart — and by the book's end, a very big pearl. The King's English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, 6 p.m.

Provided by Utah Humanities Book fans swarm the main atrium of the Salt Lake City Public Library at the Utah Humanities Book Festival. The yearly, state-wide festival runs from Sept. 13-Oct. 29 and is hosting some 125 events in 22 different communities this year.

Wednesday, Oct. 10: Author Tyler Whitesides is the creator of the kid-favorite and best-selling "Janitor" series. His new book, "The Thousand Deaths of Ardor Benn," tells the tale of a thief and a con artist. Morgan County Library, 50 N. 100 West, Morgan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13: Former BYU and U. art student Brian Kershisnik's work and influence have far outstripped the Beehive State. A respected and in-demand artist the world over, Kershisnik's work is often whimsical and always life affirming, and his new art book, "Looking for Something," takes readers through his three decades of work. The King's English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Award-winning journalist and writer Hampton Sides is no stranger to historical high adventure. As the author of the best-sellers "Ghost Soldiers" and "Blood and Thunder," among others, his latest book, "On Desperate Ground: The Marines at the Reservoir, The Korean War's Greatest Battle," tells the harrowing tale of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. The King's English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27: We all know its true even if we don't exactly know why: Spending time in nature simply makes us happier. Naturalist Florence Williams will shed light on the mystery as she discusses her new book, "The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative." Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive, Park City, 6 p.m.