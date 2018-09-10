PROVO — When asked Monday to assess senior quarterback Tanner Mangum’s performance, and the QB situation in general, after last Saturday's 21-18 loss to Cal, BYU coach Kalani Sitake didn’t offer many specifics.

Sitake said Mangum, as well as all of the players, are being evaluated.

“Not good enough from anybody. It wasn’t just one guy. Everyone is being evaluated on this team at every position,” he said. “Our job as coaches is to make sure we have the right guys at the right positions to make plays. He’s no different. Everyone’s being evaluated. We had an opportunity to win and didn’t do enough … We all need to do a better job as a program to win games. The players make plays but the coaches can definitely put them in position to do better as well.”

Mangum completed 22 of 41 passes for 196 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against the Golden Bears.

“We just need to be more efficient on every play. We’re not going to blame it all on one person,” Sitake said. “There’s enough blame to go around, coaches and players included. We’ll keep working hard. It’s a tough one this week.”

Did Sitake consider replacing Mangum with freshman Zach Wilson at any point last Saturday to give his team a spark and a different look?

"I don't know ... we look at different positions. I don't look at personnel groups right away. I'm looking at why we're not clicking as a unit as an offense and a defense. We look at different positions,” he said. “We’re always evaluating how we can get the best athletes in the best position for us to win. That’s all I care about. That’s what we’ll do this week and we’ll see what happens on Saturday.”

DAVIS RETURNS FOR WISCONSIN: Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis, who had been suspended for two games because of his involvement in a sexual assault accusation, has rejoined the team.

He’ll be available to play when the Badgers host BYU Saturday.

Davis caught 26 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns last season.

PLAYING IN BIG TEN COUNTRY: This week marks the fourth time in four seasons that the Cougars have played on the road against a Big Ten opponent.

BYU won at Nebraska, 33-28, in 2015 and fell at Michigan, 31-0, that same season. In 2016, the Cougars pounded Michigan State on the road, 31-14.

BYU, led by quarterback Jim McMahon, won at Wisconsin in 1980, 28-3.