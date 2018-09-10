SALT LAKE CITY — If there are legal grounds to support it, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jenny Wilson said Monday that she "will support moving toward impeachment" of President Donald Trump.

"If the (special counsel Robert) Mueller report comes out with a grounds toward impeachment, I think we are in such chaos as a nation, we cannot heal until he's gone," Wilson told the editorial boards of the Deseret News and KSL.

That said, Wilson said she awaits the release of the Mueller report on the yearlong investigation into the president's conduct. "I'm not favoring impeachment at this moment in time," she said.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press FILE - Democratic Senate candidate Jenny Wilson speaks during an interview Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Salt lake City. Mitt Romney looks like a shoo-in for a Senate seat from Utah after winning a landslide primary victory and toning down his criticism of Donald Trump, but first he'll face a Democratic opponent with a distinctly different political outlook.

But in the past five days, she feels the country has come to "a breaking point."

"Until he's gone, we're going nowhere," she said.

In Wilson's various roles as a candidate, a Salt Lake County councilwoman and a mother, she puts Trump's actions "to the reasonableness lens and he's never passed it. Then you take in the insults, the division, and I just can't give him a pass anymore."

Wilson said she wants to be a "change agent," in Congress.

Decades have passed since there has been any meaningful immigration reform by Congress, she said.

"We have to find a pathway forward. We have no other choice. I think it is irresponsible not to address people here, people who have been working and living in the community. Government needs to find a way for them to get out of the shadows. Taking emotion out, it's a cost-benefit risk analysis, where and how can we get beyond this division," she said.

While emotion tends to drive the immigration debate, Wilson said the best policy approaches are evidenced based.

"The economic principles of expanding immigration are really the key, looking at where and how we need workers," she said.

Were she elected to the U.S. Senate, she would be a junior senator from Utah, one of 100, she acknowledged. "But I do think, over time, a new voice, a new vision," she said.

"One of my problems with (Republican Mitt) Romney is, he's the same ol' and I'm seeing more and more and of that on this campaign. I'm frankly more and more frustrated by his lack of engagement and his sort of high-level answer to stuff. We need to get in the weeds," she said.

The Romney campaign declined to comment.

The latest UtahPolicy.com poll shows Wilson trailing Romney 29 percent to 55 percent.