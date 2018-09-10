LEHI — Police have identified a woman killed Saturday morning in a collision with a dump truck.

Julia Perez, 44, of Eagle Mountain, was in a car with her husband and two children traveling east on Pioneer Crossing. Her husband, who was driving, did not stop for a red light at 2300 West, police said. The family's vehicle hit the truck that was traveling north through a green light, according to Lehi Police Sgt. Robert Marshall.

The mother, who was the only one not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash, Marshall said. The father and two children received minor injuries, he said. The dump truck driver was not injured.

Police are not recommending charges against Perez's husband for running the red light, Marshall said.