Both of Utah State’s cross-country teams remain in the top 10 in the latest NCAA Division I Cross Country Regional Rankings, released Monday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The Aggie women stood pat at No. 3 in the rankings, while the men remained at No. 7.

In Utah State’s first meet of the season, the women placed first with 20 points at the Sagebrush Invitational on Sept. 1, at the Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course. Utah, ranked seventh in this week’s poll, placed second with 41 points. The Aggies did not run their full squad at the meet.

Senior Shannon Maloney finished first among Aggie women competitors – second overall – in the 5-kilometer run with a time of 18:27.10. She was followed by senior Megan Ryan in third (18:31.50), freshman Mica Rivera (18:31.99) in fourth, junior Josie Givens (18:32.68) in fifth, sophomore Katie Struthers in sixth (18:33.25), freshman Camille Wirthlin (18:54.29) in ninth and junior Grace Gibbons (18:56.58) in 10th.

Utah State’s men have yet to officially open the season as they used the Sagebrush Invitational as an intrasquad meet. Those wearing Blue in the race captured first place with 27 points, one point ahead of the White squad. Junior J.D. Thorne placed first for the White in the 7-kilometer race with a time of 21:35.45, edging the Blue’s Kody Gould, a senior, who crossed the line in 21:38.69.

There was no change to the top women’s teams in the Mountain Region as No. 1 New Mexico kept the top spot after opening the year by placing second at the Lobo Invitational. No. 2 Colorado won the Wyoming Invite, while No. 5 Colorado State placed third at the same meet.

No. 4 BYU will officially open its season by hosting the Autumn Classic on Saturday, Sept. 15, which the Aggies will be participating in.

Women’s Week 1 Mountain Region rankings:

New Mexico

Colorado

3. Utah State

BYU

Colorado State

Nevada

Utah

Air Force

Northern Arizona

Southern Utah

Wyoming

Weber State

Utah Valley

Idaho State

Montana State



Men’s Week 1 Mountain Region rankings: