OGDEN — Weber State University is hosting what it hopes will be a world-record groundbreaking ceremony for its new athletic complex by asking every fan at Saturday's season-opening football game to participate.

Each fan who enters Stewart Stadium for the game against South Dakota will have a chance to turn some dirt to celebrate the start of construction for the new complex, which will be located at the north end of the stadium.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The official groundbreaking ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and kickoff is at 6 p.m. Everyone who enters the stadium during that time will get a turn with a shovel.

The facility will include a new plaza, ticket office and souvenir shop and will serve as the main entrance to the stadium. Housed inside will be a state-of-the-art strength and conditioning facility for all Wildcat student athletes.

Additionally, the building will include new football team locker rooms, equipment room, meeting rooms and offices for the football coaches.

The facility will be ready for the start of the 2019 football season.