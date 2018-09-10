Football

Tim Van Leeuwen, Logan (Sr.)

Has made an immediate impact in his first year at Logan High School.

In last Friday’ 35-28 win against Woods Cross, Van Leeuwen caught 11 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that gave his team a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.

Van Leeuwen has caught a touchdown in all of Logan's victories this year.

Girls Soccer

Emily Stevens, Salem Hills (Sr.)

A year after scoring 22 goals, this senior is back to terrorizing 4A defenses again this year.

Stevens leads 4A with 19 goals in eight games and is second in the state overall. Last Tuesday she scored two goals in her team’s lopsided 9-1 win over Payson, and then two days later scored four goals in Salem Hills’ 5-2 win over Uintah.

Volleyball

Jasmyne Love, Herriman (Sr.)

This senior led Herriman to a 4-2 record at the Rocky Mountain Champions Classic and a first-place finish in the Bronze bracket with a 28-26, 25-16 win over Davis in the championship game.

Love leads 6A in kills with 178 kills and is third in aces. She’s verbally committed to Cal State Eastbay.

“Jasmyne came to me as a freshman having never picked up a volleyball and has progressed quickly into a great player. She has worked extremely hard in developing her skill set and will see a lot of success at the next level,” said Herriman coach Bryan Nicholson.

Girls Cross Country

Anna Martin, Lehi (Jr.)

Blew past the field at the Wasatch Cross Country Invitational last weekend at Soldier Hollow.

The junior finished first with a blistering time of 19:01.10, which was 54 seconds faster than the second-place runner.

“Anna is one of the most dedicated athletes I have had the privilege of coaching. She is a great athlete, an even better person, and a strong leader for our team. She understands what it takes to compete at a high level,” said Lehi coach Chris Dorton. “She has had the opportunity to compete against some of the best runners in the state over the last couple years and has learned a lot from them. She is a smart, powerful, and aggressive athlete when she is competing, and a humble and kind friend to her team and others always.”

Martin finished second at last year’s state meet as a sophomore and one of the front runners again this year.

“Anna will have very strong competition from girls all around the state this year, and that understanding will continue to drive her to be at her best,” said Dorton.

Boys Cross Country

Carson Clinger, American Fork (Sr.)

Turned in a dominant performance at the Wasatch Cross Country Invitational at Soldier Hollow last weekend.

The senior took first place with a time of 16:59, a full 20 seconds faster than the second-place finisher from Copper Hills, Logan Anderson.

“Carson is very focused on reaching his potential, and helping the entire team reach its potential,” said American Fork coach Timo Mostert.

Led by Clinger, the Cavemen easily took home the team title by finishing with 35 points.

Girls Tennis

Brynley Olsen, Brighton (Sr.)

Has progressed every year during her time with the Brighton tennis program, and this year is playing at the No. 3 singles position. She’s 4-4 this season with a couple of tough three-set losses.

“Brynley is one of the most coachable players I have ever worked with. She is fun-loving and takes care of her teammates. Brynley knew that we had some openings in the varsity singles because of graduating seniors and she stepped up to the plate. She has been working hard all summer to obtain one of the varsity singles spot positions. I am proud of her success and love working with her,” said Brighton coach Natalie Meyer.

Olsen played JV tennis her freshman and sophomore year, and last year played first doubles and with her partner, Lauren Clark, and finished third in Region 7 and reached the 5A quarterfinals at state.

“Brynley is a highly motivated and responsible young lady. I knew I wanted her for one of my team captains before she was ever a senior,” said Meyer.