PLEASANT GROVE — Time to pull out your cloaks: Evermore is opening.

Evermore Park, the new immersive theatrical park in Pleasant Grove, announced on Monday its grand opening is set for Sept. 20.

The park will provide “a unique immersive theatrical park constructed as an old-world, gothic-style European village,” according to a press release.

Ken Bretschneider in character as a participant in Evermore, a vintage English adventure park based in Pleasant Grove.

The park will have interactive performances with professional actors and performers. There will be light shows, live creature encounters, games quests, treasure hunts and themed foods, too.

Evermore Park will launch with an event called "Lore," which is a seasonal event timed for fall and Halloween that features an immersive festival based on Celtic mythology. It will contain world-class entertainers and musicians, according to a press release about the event.

The park will have more seasonal events throughout the year, including "Aurora" for the winter.

“Visitors 'step into the Story' when they enter Evermore,” said Ken Bretschneider, founder and CEO of Evermore Park, in a statement. “During Lore, visitors become part of Evermore’s history as they encounter and personally interact with the townsfolk and residents of the woods, including goblins, witches, and more other-worldly creatures.”

The grand opening will be from Sept. 20-Nov. 3.

Tickets with early-bird pricing will cost $29 for adults and $16 for children. Regular-priced tickets will be $34 for adults and $19 for children.