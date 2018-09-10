WEST JORDAN — A Taylorsville man has been charged with supplying a teenager with marijuana, then telling him he had to perform a sex act to pay off his drug debt.

Donald Jesse Perez, 57, is charged in 3rd District Court with possession of a firearm by a restricted person and drug distribution in the presence of a minor, second-degree felonies; child endangerment, a third-degree felony; enticing a minor and drug possession, class A misdemeanors; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Perez's initial appearance in court on Monday was continued to Sept. 24.

The investigation began Aug. 18 when Murray police arrested a 17-year-old boy for investigation of marijuana distribution. Police learned of Perez by looking through the boy's phone and discovered Perez was supplying him with marijuana and other THC products, according to charging documents. Investigators also learned the teen owed Perez money for an unpaid drug debt.

Posing as the boy, a detective used the boy's phone to contact Perez and ask him what he could do to pay off the debt. Perez replied by saying the boy had to choose between a pair of sex acts with him, the charges state.

Perez was arrested when he showed up to meet the boy. Detectives searched Perez and later his home and seized various amounts of marijuana, butane hash oil, THC extract and marijuana edibles, such as a THC chocolate bar and THC brownies, the charges state.

Police also learned that Perez has been convicted of homicide in California, according to court documents.

Bail was set at $150,000.