The BYU women's volleyball team is in a place it hasn't been for decades — on top of the nation.

For the first time since 1986, the Cougars are ranked No. 1 in the nation by AVCA Volleyball. It's their fifth top-ranking but the previous ones were all three-plus decades ago.

BYU is now 8-0, having most recently defeated No. 25 Marquette 3-1 in Milwaukee. The Cougars previously beat then-No. 1 Stanford and then-10th-ranked USC this season.