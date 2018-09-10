SALT LAKE CITY — Charges have been filed against a man accused of brutally attacking a woman at random on a Salt Lake street.

Ousmane Camara, 28, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

On Thursday, a woman was walking home along Redwood Road near 1000 South just after 10 p.m. when Camara approached her "mumbling incoherently," according to charging documents.

Without warning, Camara hit the woman in the face several times and started dragging her across Redwood Road to the parking lot of the African Market, the charges state. Several people outside the market heard the woman yelling for help and went to her aid, according to court documents.

When police arrived, the woman's right eye was nearly swollen shut, she had a cut above her eye that required stitches, she had a loose tooth, and later learned at the hospital that she would need surgery to repair a fractured jaw, according to the charges.

The alleged attack came one day after Camara was arrested for investigation of trespassing, lewdness, drug possession and failing to stop for police after officers found him naked and "hitting the ground with his pants," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report. He was charged in connection with that incident on Friday.

On Aug. 17, Camara was arrested for investigation of child kidnapping after he allegedly followed a couple into a brewery on Highland Drive and allegedly tried to take their 1-year-old child, claiming it was his.

On Sept. 1, Camara was charged with trespassing, a class B misdemeanor, for an Aug. 25 incident, according to court documents.

On June 29 he was charged with battery, a class B misdemeanor, for an incident in April.