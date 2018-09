Congratulations to the performers who were chosen to perform on the Abravanel Hall stage for Salute to Youth. I, like many others in the community, salute the endless hours you have spent to master a difficult musical number.

You are excellent examples for your peers, and your talent, education and public service will make America a better country. I also thank the Deseret News for sponsoring this event, which makes Utah a great place to live.

Kevin Jones

Salt Lake City