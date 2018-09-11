The Utah Wildlife Board’s expansion of cougar hunting by over 70 permits last week demonstrates how thoroughly the Division of Wildlife Resources has been captured by the agriculture industry and trophy hunting lobby. If you actually like wildlife and don’t want to kill animals, you have no representation on the Wildlife Board. If you think thrill killing is unethical, your opinions are ignored.

The Utah Wildlife Board is appointed by the governor and should represent the full spectrum of Utahns, not just hunters and the agriculture industry. Its members should include wildlife biologists and be grounded in science and ethics.

With a more democratic Wildlife Board, maybe wildlife watchers (who greatly outnumber trophy hunters) would be able to see a cougar occasionally.

Bob Brister

Salt Lake City