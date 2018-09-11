SALT LAKE CITY — Pumpkin Nights is once again bringing its interactive Halloween experience back to Salt Lake City this October.

The outdoor, family-friendly Halloween walk-through runs Friday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West.

This year participants can wander through eight immersive "pumpkin lands" including Pumpkin Pirate Cove, a tropical island where pumpkin pirates protect the pumpkin treasure; Maravilla Lane, featuring sugar skull pumpkins and a marigold altar for Frida Kahlo; Great Pumpkin Hall, which is dedicated to Harry Potter fans; and Pumpkin Passage, a tunnel with 600 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns and a friendly greeting from “Jack-o-lynn,” a 9-foot tall pumpkin.

Hours are daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The attraction will be closed on Halloween.

Tickets, available at PumpkinNights.com, are sold for specific dates and times. Admission is free for children 3 and under; $16 for children 4 to 12 and senior citizens 60 and older; and $20 for everyone else. A family special — two general admission tickets and two children’s tickets — is $60. Night owl specials are available for time slots from 8 p.m. to close.