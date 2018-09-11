No. 1 BYU women’s volleyball takes on No. 24 Utah at home this week in the Deseret First Duel before hitting the road for a match at Weber State to finish non-conference play.

Last week

BYU (8-0) won the Marquette Invitational with sweeps of No. 10 USC, previously undefeated Syracuse and a four-set win of the host No. 25 Marquette. Lyndie Haddock-Eppich and Roni Jones-Perry were named to the all-tournament team, while Jones-Perry was named the Most Valuable Player.

No. 24 Utah

The Cougars take on the Utes (7-2) at the Smith Fieldhouse in the Deseret First Duel on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. MDT. BYU is 70-30 all-time against Utah and holds a 40-10 record when playing against the Utes at home. Each team won in five sets on the opposing team's court in the last two meetings.

Utah went 2-1 at the Villanova Volleyball Invitational last week, falling to the host team before picking up wins against Temple and High Point. The Utes were picked to finish eighth in the Pac-12 this season after going 24-10, 13-7 in 2017, advancing to the regional semifinals of the NCAA tournament.

Weber State

The Cougars travel to Swenson Gym to compete against Weber State (3-3) on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. BYU is a perfect 61-0 all-time against the Wildcats and is 26-0 when playing them on the road. The Cougars swept Weber State in last year’s meeting.

The Wildcats travel to Utah Valley on Tuesday and Utah State on Friday before playing BYU. Weber State was picked to finish fifth in the Big Sky Conference this year. The Wildcats finished 9-20, 7-9 in 2017.

Video/Stats

Thursday’s match against Utah will be televised live on BYUtv. Saturday’s match with Weber State will be streamed live by the Big Sky Conference. Live stats will be available for both matches on the BYU women’s volleyball schedule page.