After his breakout performance in leading the Wildcats to a win, Weber State running back Josh Davis has been named the STATS FCS National Freshman of the Week.

In just his second career game and his first career start, Davis had 23 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns in leading Weber State to a 24-17 win at Cal Poly on Saturday night. He had a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a 5-yard TD in the fourth quarter. He also had a long rush of 60 yards.

The 177 yards is the most by a Wildcat running back since C.J. Tuckett in 2012.

Davis, a native of Sandy, Utah, signed with Weber State in February 2017 out of Alta High School. He set a Utah state record for all-purpose yards as a senior with 3,825 yards and finished his career third in Utah state history in career rushing with 5,289 yards and 56 touchdowns.

He played in the season opener in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Weber State is ranked 11th in the nation in this week’s STATS FCS poll. The Wildcats have their home opener Saturday at 6 p.m., at Stewart Stadium, taking on No. 22 South Dakota. Saturday’s game is a Blackout game. All fans are encouraged to wear black, and the first 3,000 fans will receive a free Blackout t-shirt. Tickets for Wildcat football are on sale now.