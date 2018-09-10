CLEARFIELD — Access to the Clearfield Aquatic and Fitness Center, 825 S. State, will be limited during September as the city installs a new aquatic playground.

The project is being funded by the city’s Parks, Arts, Recreation, Aquatics and Trails tax.

The facility’s lap pool with be closed through Sunday, Sept. 16, and the leisure pool will be closed through early October.

Once the aquatic playground is installed, the tennis courts at Steed Park, 300 N. 1000 West, will be redone with state-of-the-art post-tension concrete. In addition, some of the tennis courts will be turned into pickleball courts.