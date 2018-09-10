Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes says he’s not interested in being Ohio State’s tackling dummy. The former Utah State boss admits the $1.7 million Sept. 1 payday wasn’t worth a 77-31 loss.

“We won’t do it this way. This game was scheduled several years ago … it was a one-off payday against a perennial top-five team,” Barnes told “The Bald Faced Radio Show.”

“That’s not our philosophy. Our philosophy is that we’ll play the middle of the Big Ten, the middle of the Big 12, we’ll play a Group of 5 team and an FCS team …”

And in a pinch, they can always schedule someone in the Pac-12 South.

NO RESPECT

A poll conducted for calm.com says the dullest sport to watch is golf.

Cricket ranks the second-best cure for insomnia, followed by soccer and baseball in a tie for third.

Synchronized swimming officials are demanding a recount.

HE’S A GRINDER

Sue Ogrocki FILE - In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018 file photo, New York Knicks' Enes Kanter, right, a former Oklahoma City Thunder center, talks with Mark Bryant, left, a Thunder assistant coach.

Ex-Jazz center Enes Kanter tells ESPN he enjoys trash-talking LeBron James to break the superstar’s concentration.

“People ask me, ‘Does it work?’” Kanter said. “No, it does not work. But I’m trying.”

And you thought Kanter didn’t have a strong work ethic.

BFF BASKETBALL

The New York big man told SiriusXM Radio he wants Kevin Durant in a Knicks uniform.

“I’ve been hard on him the last two years. As soon as I learned he’s becoming a free agent, he’s my best friend,” Kanter said. “I can’t say enough of the guy. He’s the best scorer to ever play the game. Who wouldn’t want KD to wear a New York uniform?”

Fair point, but the real question is how many people want to play with Kanter.

EVERYBODY’S ALL-AMERICAN

AP In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, photo former Grand Blanc linebacker and homecoming queen Alicia Woollcott poses for a photo before Grand Blanc High School's football practice in Grand Blanc, Mich. Woollcott was recently featured in a Nike commercial. (Kaiti Sullivan/The Flint Journal via AP)

Nike’s ad campaign includes a linebacker and a homecoming queen.

They just happen to be the same person

Last season, Grand Blanc (Michigan) High School star Alicia Woollcott was presented at halftime as homecoming royalty, wearing her football uniform. She also was a competitive cheerleader, All-State power lifter and member of the water polo team.

Somehow this makes Bo Jackson seem so, so '80s.

THE FAST TRACK

Wade Denniston Utah State junior placekicker Dominik Eberle tied two NCAA kicking records in the Aggies' 60-13 victory over New Mexico State last Saturday night at Maverik Stadium.

After Utah State’s Dominik Eberle tied an NCAA kicking record for points in a game (24), his father was pulled over by a speed cop near Maverik Stadium. Rock On, too, was stopped.

Considering the Aggies scored 60 points on New Mexico State, maybe it was time for everyone to take their foot off the gas.

DIRTY BUSINESS

The World Gravy Wrestling Championships recently wrapped up.

Wait. Being told it was actually the Kavanaugh hearings.