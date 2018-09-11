CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield City Police Department will hold a Night Out Against Crime at Steed Park, 300 N. 1000 West, on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature representatives from the North Davis Fire District, Airmed, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the Davis County K-9 Unit. There will also be food (hamburgers and hot dogs), games and demonstrations.

In addition, the police department will be distributing information on starting a neighborhood watch program.