SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man convicted of raping two teenage girls who were either buying or selling drugs from him has been sentenced to prison.

Third District Judge Todd Shaughnessy on Friday ordered Lee Ervin Heyen, 43, to serve at least 20 years and up to life in the Utah State Prison.

Heyen was first charged in 2015 when a 15-year-old girl told officers Heyen was her drug dealer and they smoked marijuana together. The two had sex, and she was forced to perform a sexual act once in a Walmart parking lot, according to charging documents. Prosecutors filed more charges after a teen girl who sold drugs for Heyen said he raped her and threatened to harm her family if she didn’t have sex with him, court documents show.

A jury in June found Heyen guilty of five counts of rape, a first-degree felony, but acquitted him of two other rape charges. He also was found guilty of three counts of drug distribution, a third-degree felony.

On Friday, Shaughnessy ordered Heyen to serve four consecutive sentences of at least five years and up to life in prison on all but one of the rape convictions. The judge allowed that sentence to run alongside three more terms of up to five years for the drug convictions and one more of five years to life on the remaining rape charge.

Heyen was one of a dozen members of a white supremacist group indicted on federal racketeering charges in 2003, and was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and three years' probation in the case. In March, he was ordered to two more years in prison for violating the conditions of his supervised release.