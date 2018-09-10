SALT LAKE CITY — A man seen in a viral video being scolded by a mother for allegedly looking under the door of a dressing room her daughter was in has been charged with voyeurism.

Jorge Luis Leon-Alfaro, 36, of Salt Lake City, was charged in August with two counts of voyeurism, one a third-degree felony and the other a class A misdemeanor.

On Aug. 18, Leon-Alfaro was spotted by a mother at Rue 21, 1140 Brickyard Road, "leaning down with his cellphone under the door of her daughter's … changing room stall," according to charging documents.

A Rue 21 employee also spotted Leon-Alfaro "taking his phone away from under the changing room stall," the charges state, and the 13-year-old girl in the changing room "looked down and saw part of Leon-Alfaro's head under the door of her dressing room" after hearing her mother yelling at someone.

The mother confronted the man outside the store and recorded the encounter on her cellphone.

"Here's what a predator looks like," she is heard saying in the video that went viral.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Leon-Alfaro also faces a charge of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, for inappropriately touching a woman as she walked past him in the parking lot of USANA Amphitheatre, 5151 S. Westridge Blvd., on Aug. 11, according to charging documents.

That case has been combined with the voyeurism case.