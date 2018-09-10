SALT LAKE CITY — Your days of snagging a $5 Footlong sub from Subway for lunch may be over.

Subway CEO Trevor Haynes told USA Today in an exclusive interview this week that the $5 Footlong may no longer be around at some franchises.

In fact, each franchisee will be allowed to decide whether to sell a $5 Footlong to its customers.

Haynes said franchisees spoke out unfavorably against the $5 Footlong when it made its return last winter. He said the franchisees complained about the slim margins they received for the sub.

"How do we help our franchises with more of a regional value message, so they're able to (have) a value proposition that fits with their economic model," said Haynes. "If you look at California, there's a very different cost of business than in Arkansas."

But that’s not the only change coming to Subway. The company plans to unveil a cheaper menu in the near future, along with new sandwiches and a better presentation so that photos of the subs can work well on Instagram.

Back in February 2018, Subway announced a new — albeit confusing — rewards program called Subway MyWay Rewards, which planned to give customers food items and tokens that would eventually become reward dollars, according to my report for the Deseret News.

The plan would give customers free rewards, like coupons and social offers, Mashable reported. But it also gave four tokens for every dollar spent. Two hundred tokens resulted in a $2 credit to Subway. A customer would need to spend $50 to receive a $2 credit.

Since Subway sandwiches cost about $6, a customer would need to spend $150 to receive a free sandwich.

Subway hoped the plan would help the company’s struggling sales, which saw a 4.4 percent decrease in 2017, CNNMoney reported.

"It's important to us that we deliver a seamless, convenient experience to help our customers get what they want when they want it," said Subway's Chief Digital Officer Carissa Ganelli in a statement at the time of the program’s release.