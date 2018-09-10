Mitch Shaw gives granddaughter Clara Walker a piggyback ride as he and his wife, Valerie, walk through the Utah Healing Field outside Sandy City Hall on Monday. The 3,000 American flags honor the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The massive display, a tradition since 2002, will be open to the public through Wednesday. A memorial program will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. It will feature a presentation of the colors, musical numbers and a speech by Dave Lopez, an operator for Operation Underground Railroad, which aims to abolish child slavery.