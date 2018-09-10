Utah State safety Aaron Wade and placekicker Dominik Eberle were named the Mountain West Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively, it was announced Monday by the league office.

It is the first time in both of their careers that Wade and Eberle have earned conference player of the week accolades. Overall, these are the Aggies’ 17th and 18th MW weekly accolades in their sixth season in the league.

Wade recorded the first two interceptions of his career, the second of which led to a fourth-quarter field goal, in Utah State’s dominating 60-13 victory over New Mexico State last Saturday night on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

Coming into the game, Wade had tallied just 17 tackles in 31 career games, but he racked up a career-high 10 stops against NMSU. He also had a pass breakup, the first of his career.

Wade currently ranks first in the MW and tied for third in the nation in interceptions (1.0 pg), tied for third in the MW and tied for 39th in the nation in passes defended (1.5 pg) and tied for 43rd in the MW in tackles (5.0 pg).

On Sunday, Eberle earned College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Week honorable-mention honors following his record-setting performance against New Mexico State. He also earned a Helmet Sticker from ESPN.

Eberle rewrote the history books this past Saturday night in the Aggies’ 60-13 dismantling of New Mexico State, a rematch of the 2017 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. The 6-foot-2 junior from Nuremberg, Germany, tied an NCAA record for points scored in a game by a kicker with 24, matching the 1984 feat set by Western Michigan’s Mike Prindle. He also tied an NCAA record with his three 51-yard field goals, becoming just the sixth player to ever accomplish that feat.

The 2017 Lou Groza Award finalist also set a school and Mountain West record with his six made field goals, while his six field goal attempts tied his own school record that was set last season.

In all, Eberle made field goals from 44, 32, 51, 21, 51 and 51 yards, as those six made field goals are tied for the third-most in a single game in NCAA history.

On the season, Eberle has made all seven of his field goal attempts and is 28-of-36 in his career. His three 51-yard field goals against NMSU proved to be season longs and tied for the 18th longest in school history. In fact, Eberle is the only kicker in school history to have four or more 50-yard field goals in a career as he made a career-long 52-yarder last year at San José State.

Eberle currently leads the nation in field goals made (3.5 pg) and field goal percentage (1.000), while also ranking first in the Mountain West and second in the nation in scoring (15.5 ppg).

Eberle now ranks second all-time in school history in field goal percentage (.778), eighth all-time in field goals made (28) and ninth all-time in field goal attempts (36).

Boise State quarterback Brett Rypian was tabbed the MW Offensive Player of the Week.

Utah State will play the second of its season-long three-game homestand on Thursday, Sept. 13, when it welcomes first-time opponent Tennessee Tech (0-2) to the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium. The game, slated to begin at 6 p.m., will air exclusively on Facebook.