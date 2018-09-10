SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State is buzzing with happiness.

That’s the takeaway from a new WalletHub report, which ranked Utah as the second-happiest state in the country.

Hawaii topped the entire list. Utah ranked ahead of Minnesota, North Dakota and California within the top five.

Meanwhile, West Virginia ranked as the least-happy state in the country. Arkansas, Louisiana, Alaska and Oklahoma rounded out the bottom five.

WalletHub used 31 different metrics to determine each state’s level of happiness. The data set looked at each state’s emotional health, income level, sports participation rate and a number of other factors.

Utah was the seventh-best state in the country for getting an adequate amount of sleep.

The state ranked No. 1 for the number of fewest hours worked, highest volunteer rate, and lowest separation and divorce rate.

The state also ranked fifth in terms of income growth and No. 4 for safety.

It also had the sixth-best long-term unemployment rate, according to the report.

Utah also finished with the second-highest sports participation rate and was fifth for highest income growth.

Utah ranked as the second-happiest state in the country last year, too, falling only behind Minnesota, which dropped to No. 3 this year, according to WalletHub.

Earlier this year, Utah ranked as the ninth-happiest state in the nation, according to a poll from Gallup and Sharecare. The report put Utah ahead of Montana but trailed its neighbor, Idaho, which ranked at No. 8.

According to my report, Utah ranked among the top five for having a strong community and seventh for its financial rankings.